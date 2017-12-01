Suryaprakash re-appointed Prasar Bharati Chairman

Prasar Bharati Board chairman A Suryaprakash was on Friday re-appointed to the post till February 2020.

An official announcement said the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, had appointed Suryaprakash, a former journalist, as chairman of the public broadcaster’s board till February 8, 2020 when he attains the age of 70 years.

The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corp of India) Act, 1990 and the rules made thereunder, it said.

Suryaprakash was appointed chairman of the Prasar Bharati after the BJP came to power in 2014. His term ended recently.