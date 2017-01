Sushma assures help to rescue Indian abducted in Malaysia

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj sought a report from the Indian mission in Malaysia to rescue a 46-year-old Indian abducted in the country.

“We are taking this abduction very seriously. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia to keep me informed on daily basis,” she tweeted.

Her response came after the family of Keshpal Singh, who is missing in Malaysia for over 20 days, sought her intervention.

“@SushmaSwaraj ji Pls help he has been kidnapped by someone. he asked for money yesterday#sos malay police isn’t helping @MEAIndia #Malaysia,” tweeted Keshpal’s son Yogendra.

Keshpal has been working in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for last five years.