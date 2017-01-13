Sushma Swaraj asks Indian students in Bangladesh to be in touch with mission

Amid protests by Indian medical students in Bangladesh, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Friday that the government is in contact with authorities there and advised students to remain in touch with the mission in Dhaka to reach a solution.

“I have received the report from Harsh Shringla, Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh. The University has admitted more students than permissible. He is in touch with the university and Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC).

“To find a satisfactory solution. Indian students should remain in touch with our mission in Dhaka,” she said in a series of tweets.

The minister was responding to a report which said that for the past three days, around 400 Indian students at a university in Chittagong have been staging protests as they face an uncertain future since they have not been registered by the BMDC.

