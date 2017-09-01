Sushma Swaraj discusses bilateral ties with Sri Lanka’s President Sirisena

External affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday and discussed bilateral issues of mutual collaboration.

Swaraj, who is in Colombo to attend the 2nd Indian Ocean Conference, met Sirisena on the sidelines of the two-day meeting.

“Meeting with the leadership. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj calls on President Sirisena and discussed bilateral issues of mutual collaboration,” spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj also met her Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation.

On Thursday, Swaraj had met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

The Indian Ocean Conference is being jointly organised by the India Foundation, the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Singapore, and the National Institute of Fundamental Studies (NIFS) in Colombo.