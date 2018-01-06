Sushma Swaraj meets ASEAN Secretary General in Jakarta

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Sectary General Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi in Jakarta.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar took to Twitter to inform about the meeting.

“Taking ASEAN-India relationship in the commemorative year! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Mr. Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General, ASEAN and Ms. Retno Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Indonesia. #ActEastPolicy,” Kumar tweeted.

Later in the day, she will address the Indian community in the capital city.

Earlier on Friday, India and Indonesia condemned all forms of terrorism at the 5th Joint Commission meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

“We unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms. We expressed our strong opposition to any selective approach to deal with this group of menace and called upon all the countries to stop providing state sponsorship to terrorism and prevent their territories to stop being used for establishing terrorist safe havens,” Swaraj said.

The two leaders also reviewed trade, energy ties, defence cooperation and people to people links in the meeting.