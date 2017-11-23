Sushma Swaraj to attend SCO summit in Russia: MEA

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be representing India in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Russia’s Sochi on November 30 and December 1.

“Sushma Swaraj will be representing India at the SCO summit in Russia’s Sochi on November 30 and December 1. She will arrive there on November 29 and Swaraj will have bilateral meetings on November 30,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a media briefing.

She will also attend the reception hosted by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, he added.

He further said on Swaraj will attend the restricted meeting of the heads of delegations on December 1, which will be followed by the preliminary sessions.

“On the same evening the external affairs minister will again attend a reception hosted by the Russian Prime Minister for all members of the delegations. She would depart from Sochi on December 2 and will reach Delhi on the same day,” Kumar said.

He further said Swaraj and her Chinese and Russian counterparts will meet in Delhi on December 11 and added the programme for the meeting is still being worked upon.

“India joined as the full-fledged member of the SCO in June this year. We attach a special significance to the organization in promoting political, economic and people to people interaction in the region,” the MEA spokesperson added.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kazakhstan capital Astana.