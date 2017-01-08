 Face problem abroad? Tweet and tag me, Sushma Swaraj tells Indians | india-news | Hindustan Times
Face problem abroad? Tweet and tag me, Sushma Swaraj tells Indians

india Updated: Jan 08, 2017 21:51 IST
Sushma Swaraj, who has been known for reaching out to citizens through Twitter, said a ‘new pattern’ is being adopted. (AP File Photo)

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said Indians abroad facing problems can tweet to the respective embassy and tag her in the tweet, adding that she will personally monitor the missions’ responses.

The minister, who has been known for reaching out to citizens through Twitter, said a ‘new pattern’ is being adopted.

“We are adopting a new pattern here. Pl (please) tweet your problem to the concerned Indian Embassy/authority and endorse the same to @sushmaswaraj.

The External Affairs Ministry had recently launched a ‘Twitter Seva’ to enable timely, transparent and large-scale response to citizens’ tweets in real time.

The Twitter Seva service will be supported by 198 Twitter accounts of Indian missions abroad and 29 regional passport offices.

<