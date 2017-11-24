Suspected militants attack mosque in Egypt; casualties feared
Security officials said that the attack on Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed had left dozens of casualties.india Updated: Nov 24, 2017 17:21 IST
Suspected militants set off a bomb and opened fire at a mosque in Egypt’s restive northern Sinai on Friday, targeting supporters of the security forces attending prayers there.
Security officials said that the attack on Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed had left dozens of casualties. Eyewitnesses reported ambulances ferrying wounded from the scene to nearby hospitals.