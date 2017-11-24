 Suspected militants attack mosque in Egypt; casualties feared | india-news | Hindustan Times
Suspected militants attack mosque in Egypt; casualties feared

Security officials said that the attack on Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed had left dozens of casualties.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2017 17:21 IST
Agencies
Smoke billows into the sky over the Jamay Mosque in Herat after an explosion in its parking lot killed at least seven people on June 6, 2017.(File Photo)

Suspected militants set off a bomb and opened fire at a mosque in Egypt’s restive northern Sinai on Friday, targeting supporters of the security forces attending prayers there.

Security officials said that the attack on Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed had left dozens of casualties. Eyewitnesses reported ambulances ferrying wounded from the scene to nearby hospitals.

