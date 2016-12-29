Swaraj steps in to help bring back body of Indian youth murdered in NZ

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has stepped in to help bring back the mortal remains of the youth from Punjab who was allegedly stabbed to death by a girl at Christchurch in New Zealand on Christmas evening.

The family of a 26-year-old Sikh youth of Rania in Sirsa district, Hardeep Singh, was struggling to bring his body back to the country.

Swaraj directed the Indian High Commission in New Zealand to help the family of deceased Hardeep Singh after they reached out to her on Twitter.

“Deol family - Rania (Sirsa) : I hv seen news report and given instructions to our High Commissioner in New Zealand,” the external affairs minister tweeted.

Deol family - Rania (Sirsa) : I hv seen news report and given instructions to our High Commissioner in New Zealand. https://t.co/dDDOqiemt3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 29, 2016

According to Hardeep’s grandfather Baldev Singh Deol, he had gone to New Zealand on a study visa to pursue a course in hotel management.

According to reports in New Zealand media, Hardeep suffered serious injuries during an assault on Christmas on Sunday at Cashmere house. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Local police said a 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, adding the charge was likely to be replaced with a murder charge.

They said the inquiry has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

The minister, who is recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant on December 10, is known for her prompt response to Indians who are in distress abroad, many of whom approach her through twitter for help.