SYL canal dispute: Centre asks SC for 6 weeks to settle matter between Punjab, Haryana

The Centre on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to give it six more weeks to settle the decades-old Sutlej Yamuna link canal dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

Negotiations were on between the two neighbouring states and a solution would be found, Centre told the Supreme Court, which would now hear the case on November 8.

During the previous hearing, the court had told the two states to build the canal before bringing their respective points of view and challenges before it.

The Sutlej-Yamuna Link is a proposed 212-kilometer canal to connect the Sutlej River in Punjab and the Yamuna River in Haryana. Both states, however, have repeatedly created obstacles that have prevented the project from taking off.