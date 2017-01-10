 Take care of our soldiers: Twitter reacts to BSF jawan’s video | india-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Take care of our soldiers: Twitter reacts to BSF jawan’s video

india Updated: Jan 10, 2017 13:23 IST
Neha Gupta
Neha Gupta
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

In the video, BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav alleged that troops were served bad-quality food. (Facebook/Tej Bahadur Yadav)

A BSF jawan’s now viral video about the quality of food and allegation of corruption by “higher ups” saw an outpour of support on Twitter where people appealed to the government to help soldiers guarding the borders.

In four videos uploaded on Facebook, constable Tej Bahadur Yadav of Border Security Force’s (BSF) 29th battalion alleged troops were served bad-quality food and that they often sleep on an empty stomach.

Junior home minister Kiren Rijiju tweets that had found a “high-level of satisfaction” among soldiers during his visits to the border did not help much. The BSF’s statement saying Yadav was a habitual offender of absenteeism and a chronic alcoholic and misbehaved with superior officers further added fuel to the fire.

Congress, the main opposition party, also took to Twitter to attack the Narendra Modi-led government’s “apathy and indifference” to soldiers.

Here is what people had to say:

