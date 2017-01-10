Take care of our soldiers: Twitter reacts to BSF jawan’s video

A BSF jawan’s now viral video about the quality of food and allegation of corruption by “higher ups” saw an outpour of support on Twitter where people appealed to the government to help soldiers guarding the borders.

In four videos uploaded on Facebook, constable Tej Bahadur Yadav of Border Security Force’s (BSF) 29th battalion alleged troops were served bad-quality food and that they often sleep on an empty stomach.

Junior home minister Kiren Rijiju tweets that had found a “high-level of satisfaction” among soldiers during his visits to the border did not help much. The BSF’s statement saying Yadav was a habitual offender of absenteeism and a chronic alcoholic and misbehaved with superior officers further added fuel to the fire.

Congress, the main opposition party, also took to Twitter to attack the Narendra Modi-led government’s “apathy and indifference” to soldiers.

Here is what people had to say:

@rajnathsingh It took a BSF jawan's video for you to recognize what's happening in BSF and you call yourself Home Minister ! @PIB_India — Akshay Arora (@iakshayarora) 9 January 2017

@iakshayarora @rajnathsingh @PIB_India This situation is nothing new.

The good thing is that the govt listens. — Rohit Gupta (@QweAbcX) 9 January 2017

BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps.Individual aberrations,if any,are enquired into.A senior officer has already rchd the location https://t.co/3fH7qZdV5P — BSF (@BSF_India) 9 January 2017

#BSF says the jawan is alcoholic. here starts the classic case of character assasination. thank god its not "oppositon walo ki chal hai" — kirtiranjan jha (@JhaKirtiranjan) 10 January 2017

#BSF Jawan,Havin gone many times to Military establishment,officers hav more privleges than others.Hope @narendramodi ji, take strong action — Vijay Sriram Iyengar (@Sriram_sv) 10 January 2017

@rajnathsingh Sir, if there is truth in the Jawan's grievance, kindly ensure he is not victimised by seniors 4 speaking out. @RomeshNadir — Tej Krishen Peer (@tejpeer) 9 January 2017

@rajnathsingh sir a strict action need to be taken.this is a serious issue.

Aur wo srf sainik nhi...wajood hain hamara. ? — alok singhal (@aloksinghal4) 9 January 2017

@ANI_news @BSF_India PLZ,Even if the Jawan is Mentally sick,be reasonable to hz concerns.My friends& family members at #BSF tells the same. — LambodarPrasadDash?? (@LambodarPrDash) 9 January 2017

Welfare of our Security Forces guarding the borders & other difficult areas are absolute priority. Any anomaly will be dealt with firmly. https://t.co/oB3Ku9BKcO — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 10 January 2017