Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu accused of remark against Hindu goddess, case filed

Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu allegedly made a remark against Hindu goddess Andal.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2018 18:20 IST
Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu, receiving the Padma Bhushan from then President Pranab Mukherjee, is accused of hurting religious sentiments. (PTI file photo)
A case was registered on Saturday against popular Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu goddess at a function recently.

The case was registered in Rajapalayam against Vairamuthu based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary, police said, adding that investigation is on.

A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Hindu goddess Andal at a function.

The complainant Suri stated that devotees of Sri Andal were hurt by the poet’s remarks, police said.

