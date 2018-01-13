Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu accused of remark against Hindu goddess, case filed

A case was registered on Saturday against popular Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu goddess at a function recently.

The case was registered in Rajapalayam against Vairamuthu based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary, police said, adding that investigation is on.

A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Hindu goddess Andal at a function.

The complainant Suri stated that devotees of Sri Andal were hurt by the poet’s remarks, police said.