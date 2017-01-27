Tamil Nadu: Body of a Tirupur BJP office-bearer found hanging from a tree

The body of a BJP office-bearer from the textile town of Tirupur was found hanging from a tree near his house on the outskirts of Chennai early on Friday morning.

SP Muthu, 53, vice-president of the Tirupur north district of BJP, lived in Muthanampalayam. While the police are yet to ascertain whether it was a case of murder or suicide, his family members allege that Muthu was murdered.

Muthu had gone to a place adjacent to his house to water trees and plants on Friday morning.

When he did not return even after 7am, his wife Pushpa went in search of him, only to find him dead and his body hanging from a tree, police said.

A portrait of Prime Miniser Narendra Modi, garlanded with slippers, along with flags of the BJP, Hindu Munani and a black flag were found near the tree.

Tirupur rural police are investigating the case. The body of Muthu has been sent to district government hospital in Tirupur.