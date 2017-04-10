Tamil Nadu: Jishnu’s parents call off fast after five days

Much to the relief of the Left Democratic Front government, the family members of Jishnu Prannoy who were on fast for the last five days called off their stir on Sunday following the intervention of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and other leaders and arrest of a key accused in the case.

Jishnu was found hanging at Nehru College of Engineering and Research, a private college in Thrissur, on January 6 after being allegedly harassed by college authorities who said he was copying from another student during an exam.

His parents, who are protesting for the last three months, have alleged their son was murdered by the college authorities after he questioned some of their actions and that the police were going slow in the case.

“In the wake of the CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance and request of many leaders we are calling off the fast. We hope we will get justice at least now,” said Vishnu’s uncle Sreejith announcing the decision. Earlier CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and many other leaders called on fasting relatives requested them to end the stir.

When parents came to meet the state police chief on last Wednesday, they were forcibly removed at the gates of DGP office and injured in police action triggering widespread criticism.

The state observed a shutdown the next day protesting the police action on bereaved parents who were crying for justice.

The embarrassed state government had to put out advertisements in local media on Saturday justifying the police action and details of action-taken report.

Meanwhile, the third accused in the case Sakthivel, vice-principal of the Nehru Engineering College in Pampady in Thrissur district, was arrested from a farm house near Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

First accused Krishnadas, chairman of the Nehru Group of Educational Institutions and second accused Sanjith Viswanathan had secured anticipatory bail but five others were absconding for last three months.