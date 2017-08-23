Tamil Nadu: Kin of woman who took to Islam complains against activist

A week after right-wing activist Rahul Eswar released a controversial video purportedly showing Hadiya Jahan (Akhila Ashokan) arguing with her mother on choice of her faith, her family has filed a complaint against him. Hadiya’s marriage with a Muslim man was annulled by the Kerala high court in May.

“He (Rahul) has cheated us. He took the video without our knowledge. What is shown in the video is not correct,” said father Ashokan, an ex-serviceman. He said the video gave a wrong picture that his daughter continues to live as a Muslim and she was under tremendous pressure.

“Being the grandson of Sabariamala thantri (main priest) we gave him some consideration and allowed to visit us. But we never thought he will become a tool in the hands of fundamentalist outfits” Ashokan said.

In the complaint field at Vaikkom police station (Kottayam) Ashokan said Rahul exploited the situation and cheated them.

“He said he is taking selfies for his personal use and assured us they won’t be made public. But he gave the photos and video to the media the next day,” he said.

Rahul claimed he shot the video with the knowledge and consent of the family.