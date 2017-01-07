Tamil Nadu wants Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water for Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Saturday sought more water from Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh to meet Chennai’s drinking water requirements in the wake of “highly deficient” monsoon last year.

Chief minister O Panneerselvam sought his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu’s intervention in this regard.

As per an agreement between the two states, AP is supposed to release 12 tmcft of water from Kandaleru reservoir between July and October and 4 tmcft between January and April to its southern neighbour every year.

However, Panneerselvam said only 0.99 tmcft water was realised at the Tamil Nadu border from October to December last year.

Noting that the reservoir had a storage level of 13.53 tmcft as on January 5, and “Andhra Pradesh appeared to be in a position to help Tamil Nadu”, he urged Naidu to direct officials concerned to release the agreed quantum of water.

Northeast monsoon, the primary source of water for Tamil Nadu and Chennai, was highly deficient last year, lowering reservoir levels in the city.

In such a situation, Panneerselvam said Chennai is critically dependent on the release of Krishna water for the next few months.

Tamil Nadu is involved in a dispute with Karnataka over the release of Cauvery water, which has affected farmers in the southern parts of the state.