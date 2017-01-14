Tamil residents of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum celebrate Pongal

For more than half a century, The 90 feet road in Dharavi, Mumbai has been home to migrants from Tamil Nadu and on Pongal, they gathered to celebrate the Tamil festival of harvest.

Pongal, the harvest festival is a thanks giving ceremony in which the farmers celebrate the event to thank the Sun and the farm animals.

The first day of the festivity, known as Bhogi, was observed on Friday with people burning discarded items. Thai Pongal, which is the main day of the festivities, was celebrated on Saturday.

Pongal is a harvest festival and since rice is one of the main crops grown, it is given due importance during the rituals. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

In Dharavi a section of the road is closed to traffic and temporary brick fire places are assembled. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Devotees prepare a traditional sweet dish on open fires during an event marking Pongal festival at Dharavi in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Tiny flames light up the road as devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God in Dharavi, Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)

Pongal is also called Thai Pongal as the festival marks the beginning of the Tamil month Thai. (Reuters Photo)

Traditionally, pongal is made in households across the state using freshly harvested rice grains. (Reuters Photo)