Tarun Tejpal case: Media banned inside the courtroom

The additional district and sessions court passed a restraining order against the media barring its entry to cover the proceedings in the sexual assault case involving former editor and founder of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal in November 2013 on Friday in Mapusa, Goa.

The order was passed before the proceedings of the court began in Mapusa court wherein arguments before framing of charges were to be held.

The advocate of Tejpal Pramod Kumar Dubey moved a petition under section 327 (3) to keep media and other people away from the court proceedings and allow only the hearing to be held in the presence of only the applicant, respondents and their counsels.

The arguments for the framing of charges will continue on Saturday as well without the presence of media.