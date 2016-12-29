TDP MLA, who claims to have done ‘BCom (physics)’, has studied till Class 10

The legislator of the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh, who claimed to have studied physics and mathematics in his Bachelors of Commerce (BCom) programme, has only completed Class 10.

“Subsequently, I joined pre-university course (PUC), but later discontinued to take up business,” Jaleel Khan told Hindustan Times.

Khan even mentioned that he passed his Class 10 examination from Vijayawada’s Shad Tutorial College in 1969 in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India.

He apparently sat for the Class 10 examination privately and took tuitions at a tutorial college. He was elected from Vijayawada West assembly constituency on a YSR Congress party ticket but later defected to the TDP.

In an interview to a Telugu news channel, Khan said he had taken commerce in his graduation because he was interested in mathematics and physics. When it was pointed out by the reporter that the two subjects are not taught in BCom, the MLA shot back saying they were very much a part of the BCom course.

He even doubted the knowledge of the reporter who told him that he was also a BCom graduate.

The legislator also blamed the reporter for distorting the interview that was posted on Facebook and taken apart by social media users.

“He was after me for an interview and after repeated requests, I had to oblige his request. It was recorded late in the night. I did not tell him that I had completed BCom, but only said I was interested in pursuing the course. But the first sentence was deliberately deleted,” Khan said.

When asked why he told the reporter he had studied physics and mathematics in BCom, Khan said he meant to say that he had studied the two subjects in Class 10. “I also told him that I had got very good marks in mathematics in my schooling,” he said.

The MLA was clearly heard saying during the interview that mathematics and physics are taught in BCom. At the end of the interview, Khan even told the reporter that he would like to check his certificates to find out what he had really studied them as his BCom subjects.

Khan has no regrets for being trolled on social media. “For right or wrong reasons, I have got into news and gained publicity. That is what a politician wants,” he said.