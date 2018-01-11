Teachers allegedly strip search 2 girls on charges of theft in MP school

Two teenage girls of a government school were allegedly made to strip by two woman teachers on suspicion of stealing Rs 1,000 from their classmate in Jobat village of the district, police said on Wednesday.

However, no money was found on the girls.

Though the alleged incident occurred on January 8, the girls filed a complaint with the Jobat police station last night.

“In their complaint, the two girls, both students of class XI, claimed that two teachers strip searched them on Monday. The incident occurred after one of their classmates accused them of stealing Rs 1,000,” said Jobat police station sub-inspector Shankar Singh Jamra.

Quoting the complaint, Jamra said the teachers duo first frisked the girls manually in the classroom itself before taking them to an adjacent room where they allegedly made them remove their clothes.

However, no money was found during the search.

Jamra said the school principal has denied allegations of strip searching.

“In his application submitted to the police, Principal Prabhu Pawar refuted the charges levelled by the girls against the teachers,” he said.

Jamra said the police are investigating the case from every angle.

“We will file a formal complaint after the probe,” the sub-inspector said.

When contacted, the principal said the two girls were subjected only to a general search after a girl accused them of stealing Rs 1,000.

“However, the charge of strip searching is baseless,” he added.