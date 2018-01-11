 Teachers cannot be forced to wear coats over sarees: Kerala Women’s Commission | india-news | Hindustan Times
Teachers cannot be forced to wear coats over sarees: Kerala Women’s Commission

A female school teacher approached the commission after the management sought an explanation from her for refusing to wear a coat over saree.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2018 17:48 IST
Kerala Women’s Commission has come out against an aided school, which insisted that women teachers should wear coats over sarees.

The St Mary’s high school, Pathnamthitta, had no power to give such directions which goes against the government circulars, commission member Shahida Kamal said in her order.

Beena, a teacher of the school, had approached the commission after the management sought an explanation from her for refusing to wear a coat over the saree. According to the complainant, she had some physical difficulties in wearing the coat.

Men teachers or office staff were not given any such directions, she said.

Kamal also visited the school and took evidence before issuing the order.

