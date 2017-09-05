Teachers have central role in realising dream of New India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the teaching community on Tuesday on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and said teachers had a central role in realising the vision of a New India.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. The day is celebrated in his honour.

“On Teachers’ day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds and spreading the joys of education in society.

“Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a ‘New India’ that is driven by cutting edge research and innovation,” Modi said.

Let us make the next 5 years about 'teach to transform, educate to empower & learn to lead.' https://t.co/4fdnDPf6lF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

“My tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary,” Modi, who is in China for the Brics summit from where he will be going to Myanmar, said in his message.