Team Modi reshuffle: 4 promoted to cabinet rank, 9 take oath as minister of state

Four ministers were promoted to the cabinet rank and nine new faces took oath as the ministers of state on Sunday morning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the third reshuffle of his ministerial team.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were all promoted as cabinet ministers, whose portfolios are expected to be announced shortly.

Modi’s choice of defence and railways, which had been hit by a string of derailments, would be closely watched.

Ministers of state who were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind were Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Anantkumar Hegde, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam. These names were announced on Saturday itself.