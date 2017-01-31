Techie murder just one out of many, crimes against women rising in Pune: Police

The murder of an Infosys techie in Pune does not appear to be an isolated incident as police data suggests that crimes against women have been on the rise in the city -- crossing 1,000 cases in 2016.

At least 1,015 cases were registered in 2016 compared to 983 in 2015 and 652 in 2014, according to data released by Pune police.

According to Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shuka, investigation into sexual crimes revealed that the accused was known to the victim in 97% of the cases.

Earlier in January, Shukla had said that in 13% of the cases, a relative was responsible for the crime, while a close acquaintance was charged in 68% of the cases.

“To deal with growing cases of crimes against women, we are forming separate police teams,” said Shuka.

Of the 1,015 cases against women, 354 were rape.

“The police have managed to crack 99% of the rape cases reported in 2016,” Shukla added.

On the Infosys techie murder, Shukla said the crime has raised several questions over the way the IT firm was handling security on the campus and promised that Infosys would be made to explain the “security lapse”.

“Why did Infosys not depute a female security staff when they knew that a woman engineer worked alone on weekends? Infosys should also explain that why it called Rasila in the evening shift when there was no one during that period in her section,” said Shukla.

“The incident has left me angry. Therefore I am going to call a meeting of all the senior delegates and security heads of all the IT companies in and around Pune,” she said.

Rasila’s murder is the second within a month after another a software professional working with Capegemini was hacked to death by an unidentified person when she was returning home.