Technical snag cripples flight operations at Lucknow airport

Updated: Jan 14, 2017 20:12 IST
IANS
Lucknow
Air traffic was hit at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Saturday after a radar facilitating take off and landing of aircrafts developed a technical snag. (Representational Photo)

Air traffic was hit at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport here on Saturday after a radar facilitating take off and landing of aircrafts developed a technical snag, officials said.

An official at the airport told IANS that a DVOR (Doppler Very High Omni Range) suddenly shut down leading to complete chaos at the airport. Because of the technical snag no planes were able to land or take off after 5.20 p.m.

So far, almost 16 flights have been affected due to the Radar DVOR failure which was reported at 4:30 pm today.

Aviation engineers have been requisitioned, said sources, but added that the snag will take anything between 24-48 hours to be rectified. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has since suspended all operations at the Amausi airport till further orders.

The development is set to create a lot of problems to fliers between Lucknow-Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and some other international routes like Thailand and Singapore.

<