Teenage boy killed, another injured in celebratory firing at UP wedding

A teenage boy was killed and another injured in celebratory firing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Wednesday night, police said.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

“A 15- year-old boy Ashwini Singh was killed after he was shot accidentally during a marriage function in the Shahjahanpur district’s Wazipur village around 9pm,” said Subhash Chandra, circle officer (CO) of the area.

“The bullet passed through the abdomen of Ashwini and injured another minor boy standing behind him. He was admitted to the district hospital,” the officer added.

Celebratory firing is common in weddings in rural areas and small towns in north India. Many a times, these joyous outbursts, lead to fatality.

According to the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, the incident occurred during the marriage function in the house of one Dinesh Yadav.

“Sudhir Yadav, who was invited as a guest, took out a rifle and fired a shot which hit Ashwini in the abdomen,” reads the complaint.

Ashwini died on the spot.

“The guests at the function detained Sudhir and informed police about the incident,” said the CO.

A single barrel rifle used by the accused was seized.

“The accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. He also failed to provide a licence mandatory for using a gun,” said the CO.

Based on preliminary investigation and complaint, police lodged an FIR under section 304A(causing death by negligence) and Arms Act against the accused.

Sudhir was sent to judicial custody after he was presented before a court on Thursday.