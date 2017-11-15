Teenage militant arrested ‘after gunfight’ in Kashmir, rifle seized

A teenager who had recently joined militant ranks was arrested in Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior police officer told HT.

Though the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the boy – said to be in his late teens – is yet to be officially disclosed, sources said he was taken into custody after suffering a bullet injury in Tuesday’s gunfight between militants and security personnel in Qazigund area. A rifle was recovered from his possession.

A photograph of the teenager brandishing an assault rifle at a sports stadium in the south Kashmir town of Anantnag had gone viral last week. Sources said the accused, a resident of Ganjipora village in Kulgam district, was a promising student and cricketer before he joined militancy.

The teenager’s appearance in Anantnag reportedly coincided with the induction of Majid Khan – a 20-year-old ace footballer from the region – into the Lashkar-e-Taiba.