Teenager commits suicide over harassment in MP’s Bundelkhand, minor arrested

A 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the well on Friday after being harassed by a local boy.

Anil Morya, town inspector Moti Nagar police station, told HT that the mother of the girl alleged that a boy named Ganesh was allegedly harassing her daughter.

Morya said a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 has been registered against the boy. “The boy has been arrested. He was produced before the court and sent to jail today,” he said.

This is not the first such case in Bundelkhand. In September, a teenager allegedly committed suicide by immolating self in Sagar district over harassment by a local boy.

In the same month, a 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Damoh district due to alleged sexual harassment by a boy from the same area.

In October, a father was allegedly burnt by three people in Damoh district after he protested the sexual harassment of his daughter. He later died while undergoing treatment at Damoh district hospital.