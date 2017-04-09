 Teesta river is lifeline of North Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee | india-news | Hindustan Times
Teesta river is lifeline of North Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

india Updated: Apr 09, 2017 16:51 IST
Teesta river

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI File Photo)

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s talks on river Teesta, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed displeasure, asserting that Teesta is the lifeline of North Bengal which can’t be taken away.

“There is very little water in Teesta River, it is our lifeline, the lifeline of North Bengal,” Banerjee said.

Mamata said other trans-national rivers could be diverted to attend to Bangladesh’s water needs.

“Your problem is water, not Teesta. I am willing to look at any alternate proposal to address your issues. What we can do is that there are many other rivers in the area (India-Bangladesh), we can use water from them,” said Banerjee.

Read more

On Saturday, Prime Minister Hasina said India’s support would help resolve all issues, including Teesta, expeditiously.

No pact on the sharing of water of the river Teesta was signed between the two nations.

On this, Modi said, “I am very happy that the chief minister of West Bengal is my guest today. Her feeling for Bangladesh is as warm as my own. I assure you and the people of Bangladesh of our continuing efforts on Teesta. It’s only my government and your government that can and will find an early solution to Teesta water sharing issue.”

The Teesta River runs through both Bengal and Bangladesh and if a treaty is signed it would allowed for equal share of water.

Bangladesh has welcomed Modi’s commitment to ensuring an early solution.

