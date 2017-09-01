Tejashwi queries Sushil Modi’s flats buy; he says explain your R1,000-cr property 

Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, under attack from BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, for coming into ownership of property the funding of which remained unexplained, on Friday,sought to reverse the gun at the man who succeeded him to the post of deputy CM, in late July.

At a press conference here, the RJD leader , on Friday, charged Modi with falsely claiming that he had nothing to do with his brother RK Modi’s business interests. In this context, he released documents purporting to show how Modi had given power of attorney to his brother and nephews to purchase flats in New Delhi.

Tejashwi, who is currently Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, said Modi had given power of attorney to his brother in 2006 to purchase a flat in Vaishali, New Delhi and also power of attorney to his nephews Mayank Modi and Rohit Modi in 2010, to purchase another flat at Aashiana Upvan in Gautam Budh Nagar, UP.

Tejashwi, who was accompanied by former MP Jagdanand Singh, said Modi did not mention the source of money used for purchasing the Vaishali flat but preferred to mention the mode of payment against sale of the same flat in 2015 at a price of Rs 15 lakh.

“If an FIR can be lodged against us by the CBI for unknown source of income, why can’t the same be done against Sushil Modi,” he asked.

The was a reference to an FIR lodged by the CBI in July against Tejashwi and his mother Rabri Devi, among others, for acquiring ownership of land in Patna, which, the agency believes, came in lieu of leases for railways’ hotels in Puri and Ranchi being given to a private party during Lalu’s tenure as railways minister (2004-90).

Tejashwi recalled Modi had publicly claimed that R K Modi or his sons had nothing to do with him. “He should now explain why he entered into an agreement to sell off the flat through power of attorney to R K Modi or his sons. We saty Sushil Modi has business links with their shell companies and the flat deal was done to turn black money white”, he said.

He also questioned Modi’s financial credentials claiming he booked the flat only in 2006 after becoming Bihar’s finance minister. “One cannot overlook the fact that he has been the custodian of Bihar’s treasury for a long time and had been the MP from Bhagalpur, the place where Srijan scam took place. So, there is more to it than meets the eye,” he said.

Both Tejashwi and Jagdanand said RJD would expose Modi’s other properties in New Delhi and adjoining areas.

“It is a matter of probe how R K Modi’s fortunes soared after Sushil Modi became DCM and Aashiana Homes expanded its business all over the country. Many of the companies of R K Modi have the same address in a dingy room in Chowrangee area in Kolkata where 200 more such shady companies are registered. We will approach federal agencies for investigation into the matter,” Tejaswhi said.

Later in the day, Sushil Modi refuted Tejashwi’s charges, stating that he had bought the flat by taking a loan of Rs 10 lakh from bank and paying the rest amount through cheque and all information was listed in his IT returns and election commission affidavit.

“I am a legislator and minister for the past 25 years. I can account for every penny I have earned. But can RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi and Rabri Devi account for their Rs1,000 crore benaami property acquired through dubious means and how they became owners of shell companies,” Modi asked.