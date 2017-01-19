Telangana: 230 head constables given off day to watch Telugu film

As many as 230 head constables across Adilabad district in Telangana were on Thursday given a day’s off to enable them to watch recently released Telugu movie “Head Constable Venkatramaiah”.

Adilabad District Superintendent of Police Srinivas, said after reading review of the movie he took a decision to give one-day off to the head constables so that they can watch this movie.

“The theme of the movie is good and it will boost morale and integrity of the profession and instil confidence among policemen,” the SP said.

“The head constables did not have holidays for New Year and Sankranti festival also... irrespective of family pressure they were on duty. Through the one-day off... let them have some fun by relaxing and enjoy this movie with their family members,” the senior police officer told PTI.

Srinivas said he wanted to buy tickets for the movie and spoke to the management of a theatre in Adilabad, who readily came forward to sponsor for a special screening of the film this evening for 230 head constable.

The SP also saw the film for around 15 minutes.

The film starring R Narayana Murthy and Jayasudha had hit the screens recently. Narayana Murthy, who dons the role of head constable Venkatramaiah, is a strict and sincere policeman who does not take any bribe.