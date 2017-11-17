Telangana BJP leader lodges complaint against KCR for praising Nizam, hurting sentiments of Hindus

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader has lodged a police complaint against Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying he has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus by praising Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad state.

BJYM Hyderabad unit vice president Singapuram Bharat Raj said the Telangana chief minister was distorting the history of Hyderabad and extolling the Nizam only to appease Muslims, particularly the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), which openly declared its alliance with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

“Thousands of people of Telangana, particularly the Hindus, had lost their lives in fighting against the oppressive regime of the Nizam. It was recorded in the history that the private army of the Nizam had resorted to large-scale atrocities on Hindus, raped thousands of women and paraded them nakedly on streets,” Raj told the Hindustan Times.

“KCR is ignoring all these facts and is praising the Nizam only to appease the minorities for the sake of power,” he added.

In his complaint filed on Thursday, the BJYM leader also pointed out that the Nizam had at one stage refused to merge Hyderabad state with the Indian Union and even negotiated with Pakistan for a merger.

“KCR is now praising such a tyrant, thereby hurting the sentiments of the Hindus and insulting the sacrifices made by thousands of martyrs who laid down their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad,” he said and added that he asked the police to initiate necessary action against the chief minister.

Inspector of Mahankali police station in Secunderabad B Ramesh confirmed that he had received a complaint from the BJYM leader but said no case has been registered so far.

“We are examining the genuineness of the complaint and further action will be taken only after taking the legal opinion,” Ramesh said.

The BJYM leader said if the police failed to register the first information report against KCR, he would move a court seeking justice.

During a discussion on minority welfare last week, the Telangana chief minister described the last Nizam as a noble ruler, who had taken up several welfare and developmental projects in Telangana, including construction of the Nizam Sagar irrigation project and the first orthopaedic hospital in the country.

He also pointed out that the Nizam had magnanimously contributed six tons of gold to the Union government during the 1962 war with China.

“The erstwhile Andhra rulers had wrongly projected the Nizam and showed him as a villain. I am going to get the history of Hyderabad rewritten to project the true picture of the Nizam. After all, he was our king,” KCR said.