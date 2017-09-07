Telangana CM invites PM Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad Metro

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail in November.

Rao on Thursday wrote a letter to Modi in this regard.

“Since the PM is participating as chief guest in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30, the CM requested the PM to inaugurate the Metro Rail Project (Phase I) during the period,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister, in his letter, stated that the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project was going to be a prestigious and biggest public transport system project in Hyderabad.

Rao pointed out that the Rs 15,000-crore project was the biggest project in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the country.

He reminded the Prime Minister that an invitation was already extended to him on May 25.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Project has been taken up on three corridors covering a distance of 72 km.

In the first phase, the section between Miyapur and Ameerpet, a distance of 13 km, and another 17-km stretch between Ameerpet and Nagole have been completed.