Telangana minister A Indrakaran Reddy’s car hits bike in Nirmal, one killed

A 15-year-old boy was killed and his father was seriously injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding car belonging to Telangana endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy at Nirmal in Adilabad district.

According to Nirmal police, the incident happened when Raju, the driver of the car, was returning after he dropped the minister and his family at an Ayyappa temple. “Raju was driving the car so fast that student Jogu Satwik, the pillion rider on the bike,was flung into the air and fell metres away, resulting in his instantaneous death,” the police said.

The driver has been arrested and a case was lodged against him for negligent driving.

Jogu’s body was shifted to the Nizamabad government hospital for post mortem. Meanwhile, his father is currently undergoing treatment an a local private hospital.