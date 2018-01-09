Telangana: Hostel warden forces boys to perform handstands, beats them with pipe

The warden of a hostel in Telangana’s Zaheerabad district has come under the scanner for forcing two teenage students to perform handstands as punishment, and beating them with a PVC pipe if they failed to remain in that position.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident, which occurred on Saturday, went viral a couple of days later. The Zaheerabad district administration has directed education department officials to conduct an inquiry against Yadaiah, warden of the local tribal welfare residential hostel. A separate investigation was also ordered by the Telangana Human Rights Commission on a complaint filed by child rights activists.

According to Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Association president P Achyuta Rao, the video was shot by people living near the hostel building. The video showed Yadaiah forcing the 12-year-old boys to perform handstands, and beating them with the pipe if they happened to fall.

The warden was reportedly trying to discipline the two Class VII students because they would regularly skip school and pick fights with schoolmates.

Zaheerabad police are yet to register a case against the warden.