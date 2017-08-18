Telangana: ‘Scolded’ by teacher, nine-year-old sets himself ablaze

A nine-year-old boy attempted suicide by setting himself afire in Wanaparthy district of Telangana, allegedly after his teacher berated him for not “studying properly”, the police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday after the class III student of a government primary school in Serlipally under Srirangapur mandal of the district got a scolding from his teacher.

“After going home, the boy doused himself in kerosene and set himself on fire. The boy was rushed to a local hospital by his family member. Subsequently, he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, as he has suffered 70 per cent burns in the incident,” Kothakota Circle Inspector Somnarayan Singh said.

He said the police have registered a case and are verifying the matter.

“The teacher has not been questioned so far as he didn’t attend the school today,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the city-based NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham’s honorary president Achyuta Rao alleged the boy was badly beaten up by the teacher and took the extreme step because he was “unable to bear the insult”.

Issuing a release, Rao demanded the teacher be suspended and arrested immediately.