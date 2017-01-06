 Telangana to grant Rs 1,000 monthly wages to ‘lonely women’ prone to poverty | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jan 06, 2017-Friday
Telangana to grant Rs 1,000 monthly wages to ‘lonely women’ prone to poverty

india Updated: Jan 06, 2017 18:38 IST
PTI, Hyderabad
In this photograph taken on October 5, 2015, a tribal widow K Vijaya, who lost her husband in a road accident, prepares food at her home in the village of Peddakunta, some 56 km from Hyderabad. The Telangana government is announced a grant Rs 1,000 monthly wages to distressed lonely women in the state who may be pushed into poverty. (AFP file photo)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced Rs 1,000 monthly living wages for “distressed lonely women” in the state.

Making an announcement in the legislative assembly, Rao said as per the preliminary estimates, there may be about two-three lakh lonely women in the state.

“As women are more prone to poverty, we took a decision to provide living security by supporting them by extending Rs 1000 every month to distressed lonely women. Immediately, orders are issued. We will allocate funds for this purpose in the budget, that will be introduced in March 2017,” Rao told the assembly.

The statement however did not elaborate on the eligibility guidelines of the scheme.

The scheme will be implemented for the next financial year and necessary directions are issued to all district collectors to organise programme to enroll the details of lonely women, he further said.

Meanwhile, replying to a query during the question hour, Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao said the state government is examining the possibility of setting up industrial clusters along the Hyderabad-Warangal route.

“A request is being made to Government of India under the recently approved National Investment Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) to include Hyderabad-Warangal corridor,” he informed the House.

According to him, initial study reports indicate three possible clusters on the anvil- Yadadri Cluster, Janagaon Cluster and Warangal Cluster.

He said the government is in the process of setting up a mega textile park in Warangal and detailed project report is being prepared for phase I in 1,000 acres.

