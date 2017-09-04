 Telangana: Two youths self immolate after revenue official demands bribe | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 04, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Telangana: Two youths self immolate after revenue official demands bribe

The village officer was allegedly demanding bribe for inclusion of their names in list of beneficiaries to be distributed land free of cost

india Updated: Sep 04, 2017 00:07 IST
School students participate in a protest against corruption in Hyderabad. Telangana finance minister Etela Rajender has directed officials to conduct an enquiry into the incident of suicide attempt by two youths.
School students participate in a protest against corruption in Hyderabad. Telangana finance minister Etela Rajender has directed officials to conduct an enquiry into the incident of suicide attempt by two youths.(AP File PS)

Two men allegedly tried to self immolate in front of the office of Manakondur legislator in Timmapur this evening to protest against the demand for bribe made by the village revenue officer.

The officer was allegedly demanding bribe for inclusion of their names in list of beneficiaries to be distributed land free of cost, police said.

Mankali Srinivas(27) and Yalala Parsharamulu (26) of Gudem village of Bejjenki mandal in Siddipet district were expecting allotment of land under free land distribution by the Government.

However, the officer of Gudem village allegedly demanded bribe for inclusion of their names in the beneficiaries list, said police.

Vexed with the attitude of the officer, they tried to meet Manakondur legislator Rasamai Balakishan but he was not in his office at that time. The enraged youth then poured petrol and set themselves ablaze, said police.

The villagers shifted them to hospital.

“Srinivas has sustained 60% burn injuries whereas Parsharamulu got 40%,” doctors treating them said.

Meanwhile, Telangana finance minister Etela Rajender has directed officials to conduct an enquiry into the incident of suicide attempt by two youths.

Etela visited the Government hospital, where the youths were under treatment.

more from india
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you