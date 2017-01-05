Ten fishermen arrested by Lankan navy, fishing nets of 30 vessels snapped

Ten Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their two boats impounded by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation waters, officials said on Thursday.

The fishermen from Jegathapattinam in Pudukottai district were fishing in Neduntheevu on Wednesday night when the Lankan navy arrested and took them to Kankesanthurai in northern Sri Lanka, Pudukottai assistant director of fisheries Sekar said.

The arrest comes three days after Sri Lanka agreed to set free 51 Indian fishermen already in its custody.

Read: India, Sri Lanka to release fishermen in each others’ custody

In another incident, more than 3,500 fishermen, who had put out to sea from here in 584 boats on Wednesday, returned to the shores without any catch after the Lankan naval personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of about 30 vessels and drove them away while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, Rameswaram fishermen association leader S Emerit said.

With the latest arrest, the number of Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lankan custody has risen to 61.

On January 2, Sri Lanka agreed to release 51 fishermen in its custody and considered returning a large number of fishing boats. This was decided during a high-level ministerial level meeting of Sri Lanka and India held in Colombo on the vexed issue of fishermen.

Indian and Lanka Coast Guard on Wednesday discussed various measures for the release and repatriation of the arrested fishermen among other areas of cooperation in the maritime security scenario.

A three-member delegation led by director general Sri Lanka coast guard Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunge is on a three-day visit to India since January 3 for talks with the Indian coast guard.

The Indian delegation was led by coast guard chief Rajendra Singh.