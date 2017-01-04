Tent cities teeming with pilgrims as lakhs join festivities in Patna on 350th Prakash Parva

It was a sea of humanity rolling towards the Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday as thousands joined the biggest-ever religious conglomeration the state capital had ever witnessed in the capital on Tuesday.

The intensity of the excitement of people on the third day of the celebration of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, popularly known as Prakash Parva, was there for all to see from dawn to dusk.

It was no smooth sail for visitors though, as they had to wade through the mass of humanity, surging every minute to get into the Gandhi Maidan, where the show was truly on.

For a change, the truly chaotic local traffic was off roads, thanks to an administrative fiat, though lack of autos and buses made the walk a tad longer.

Despite, the trouble, thousands of people were seen in long queues at all entry points of the sprawling ground.

“I have been in queue for over an hour to get in”, said Amit Kumar, a student of class 8 in a local school, who wants to see what is happening inside, along with his parents.

Most of the visitors said that they wished to see the replica of Takht Harmandir Sahib and the grandeur of Darbar hall.

“I want to pay obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh Ji and see different religious activities going on there, said Suman a student of class 10.

Langar has been the other main attraction of the weeklong religious meet. “I came here to enjoy the Langar. It’s Guruji’s Prasad. If I am able to receive it, then it will be a great achievement”, said teenager Sweta.

Deputy director (tourism) Aditya Kumar said three Langars operating in Gandhi Maidan round the clock had today recorded 1.5 lakhs visitors by early evening.

He said at one Langar, pakora and chai (tea and snacks) were being served while food was served at the two other Langars.

He said from Tuesday evening, one Langar had also started serving pizzas to the devotees.

He said the Tent City at Gandhi Maidan had witnessed an unprecedented crowd as about 2 lakh people visited the venue.

The volume of the crowd could be gauged from the fact that Jodi Ghar (shoe houses) installed near the entry gates inside ran out of tokens.

“I am waiting here for more than one hour to put my shoes in”, said another student Raman Kumar, who came here from Ara.

About the occupancy of the tent city, Aditya said more than 16000 people arriving from different parts of the country were so far given accommodation in Gandhi Maidan tent city.

He said 20 buses from Punjab had arrived here this morning and 280 more buses were expected to reach Patna tonight.

“If the numbers go beyond 20000, we will have to look to school’s for board and lodge”, he said.

The Gandhi Maidan tent city has the capacity to accommodate a max of 25,000 pilgrims.

Official in-charge of the Bypass Tent City said 20000 devotees had so far registered. He said accommodations would be a no problem as Bypass Tent City has the capacity to accommodate 40,000 people.