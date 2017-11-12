PM Modi arrives in Manila for ASEAN summit, exchanges greetings with Donald Trump 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Sunday a host of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, in the Philippines shortly after he arrived there on a three-day tour to attend two key summits.

Terror and trade related issues will be on top of PM Modi’s agenda in Manila where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Trump around 1pm, news agency ANI reported.

Trump was visiting Manila as part of his five-nation Asia tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The two leaders will be meeting against the backdrop of a recent upswing in India-US ties. It will be their first meeting following talks of having a quadrilateral alliance among India, the US, Japan and Australia.

After reaching Manila, Modi also exchanged greetings with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

In the Philippines for the 15th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) India summit and the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila on November 14, PM Modi was also expected to have meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Indian ambassador to Philippines Jaideep Mazumdar said: “Prime Minister Modi is visiting Philippines for the first time and it will be the first substantive meeting between him and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.”

Mazumdar said several bilateral issues, including terrorism and poverty alleviation, will be discussed and various agreements will be signed during PM Modi’s visit to the Philippines.

Emphasising the agenda of ASEAN India summit and East Asia Summit, Mazumdar said, “The summit will focus on the major issues such as terrorism, terror-funding, money laundering and poverty alleviation.”

“ASEAN has a central role in India’s Act East Policy,” he said.

The ambassador emphasised India was also interested in concluding the negotiations for the Free Trade Pact.

“We look for balanced outcomes for goods, services and investment. This is the first time there will be leaders meeting along with East Asia and ASEAN summit and the idea behind that is to give a push to the negotiations,” he said.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in special celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

The Prime Minister will also attend the ASEAN business and investment summit on November 13 and regional comprehensive economic partnership meeting on November 14 in Manila, emphasising these meetings were important as they would further enhance India’s trade and investment ties with ASEAN member states, which constitute a significant over 10% of India’s external trade.

PM Modi will also meet the members of the Indian community at a reception to be hosted by the Indian envoy in Philippines. He will also visit the international rice research institute and the Mahavir Philippines Foundation.