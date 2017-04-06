‘Terrorists, rapists can fly, but not Ravindra Gaikwad’: Sena hits out at NDA

An aggressive Shiv Sena pulled out all stops on Thursday to back under-fire lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad, who faces a torrent of criticism for allegedly assaulting a senior Air India employee last month.

The party threatened to pull out of an NDA meeting next week and stall all flights out of Mumbai – a Sena stronghold – if a flight ban on Gaikwad imposed by six airlines wasn’t immediately revoked.

“One airline owner has nexus with Dawood Ibrahim. An airline allowed Vijay Mallya to flee from the country. In your flights, separatists, terrorists, Pakistani artists, rapists can fly but not Gaikwad,” said Sena leader Sanjay Raut at a press conference in Delhi.

“You can take it as Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s decision. If the issue is not resolved, we will not go to NDA meeting on April 10.”

After the Sena’s aggressive stand, Air India is likely to step up security of its staff at Mumbai and Pune airports, with the party’s lawmakers threatening to disrupt operations.

Raut’s strong comments followed a day of drama in Parliament as Sena MPs charged at civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapati Raju in the Lok Sabha, leading to a near-commotion before the House was adjourned.

Gaikwad – the MP from Osmanabad – spoke, comparing himself to Mahatma Gandhi and saying that he would apologise to Parliament but not Air India. “Humility is my nature… the entire incident should be probed.”

But hours later, Sena expressed hope that home minister Rajnath Singh would resolve the issue. “We have full hope in Rajnath ji. He is an experienced administrator. And he has also promised us that the issue will be resolved,” Raut said.

Home minister Rajnath Singh told Lok Sabha he requested the civil aviation minister to sit with “all stakeholders to reach an amicable solution as soon as possible.” Sena alleged the ban was not lifted “under some pressure”. “We believe this is injustice,” Raut alleged.

Gaikwad was grounded after a purported video of him thrashing a 60-year-old AI officer went viral and triggered widespread condemnation, even from within the government. Air India joined five other airlines to ban the lawmaker and demanded a no-fly list for unruly customers. Since then, the MP ahs tried to book air tickets under several aliases but has been thwarted every time.