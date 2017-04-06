 The Dalai Lama consecrates monastery in Arunachal Pradesh | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

The Dalai Lama consecrates monastery in Arunachal Pradesh

india Updated: Apr 06, 2017 14:11 IST
Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.(AP Photo)

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has consecrated a Buddhist monastery for religious purposes in India’s remote northeast, ignoring Chinese warning that his visit to a disputed border region would damage bilateral relations with India.

Read more

Indian official Jemba Tshering said nearly 10,000 people, some of them from neighbouring Bhutan, greeted the Dalai Lama on Thursday at the Thubchok Gatsel Ling Monastery in Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh. China considers Arunachal Pradesh as its own territory.

The Dalai Lama’s website said he separately addressed young monks and a study group.

The Indian governor and the top elected official of Arunachal Pradesh accompanied him.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you