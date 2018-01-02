Thick fog in Delhi hits flight, rail operations; 4 killed in Rajasthan accident

Thick fog enveloped the national capital on Tuesday morning, as several flights and trains were cancelled or delayed due to low visibility, reports said.

As many as 20 flights were delayed and six were cancelled, while 64 trains were delayed, 24 were rescheduled and 21 cancelled, ANI reported.

At least 21 trains were cancelled and 64 delayed due to fog, while 24 were rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

“The sky will remain clear (in Delhi) during the day, with dense fog in the morning,” IANS quoted an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97% and the visibility was 300 metres.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average while the minimum was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

In neighbouring Rajasthan, at least four people were killed and four injured when their car fell into a pond due to low visibility caused by fog in Bharatpur’s Dig.

In Jammu and Kashmir, cold wave conditions continued. People lit fires to battle the weather conditions in Pahalgam, which has been hit by snow for the past couple of days. The temperature in Pahalgam was minus 6.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

In Punjab, dense fog was seen shrouding Ludhiana and other places, most of which are reeling under a cold wave.

On Monday, 11 flights were cancelled in Delhi due to low visibility and 125 were delayed.

Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called CAT IIIB. As a result landings can take place with a visibility of 50 metres. However, for take-offs a minimum visibility of 125 metres is required.