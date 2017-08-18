Threat to kill Adityanath: UP ATS takes over probe, Delhi Police also investigating

The probe into a phone call received by Delhi Police, in which an unidentified caller threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has been handed over to the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

“We have handed over the probe to the ATS. As the call was made using Voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP), it could not be traced. We are working on it,” additional director general of police (law-and-order) Anand Kumar told reporters in Lucknow.

Delhi Police went into a tizzy after a duty officer in the police control room received the call on his landline number at 3 pm on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, “The caller said you have only an hour to save Adityanath and disconnected the call.”

Delhi Police subsequently said the call turned out to be a hoax. Delhi Police’s Special Cell is also looking into the matter.