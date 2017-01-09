Three brothers chop off youth’s hand for ‘harassing’ their sister, now on the run

Three brothers chopped off hand of a youth who allegedly harassed their sister over the phone even after she got married.

The three men chopped off his hand with a sword and took it with them.

The incident took place in Gorakhpur’s Sinduli Binduli village on Monday. The victim Rajman was admitted to BRD Medical College in a critical condition. He had been jailed earlier for abducting the girl.

The accused -- Umesh, Kamlesh and Mithilesh -- are on the run and cops have launched a manhunt to arrest them.

As per reports, the incident occurred when Ramjan had gone to a nearby riverbed to relieve himself. The three brothers arrived on a bike and attacked Rajman with sword. Two of them caught hold of him while one chopped off his hand. They fled from the scene of the crime, leaving behind the injured victim.

“The brothers were looking for an opportune moment to avenge their sister’s continuous harassment by Rajman. Earlier, the two sides clashed with each other when Rajman was released from jail,” circle officer Abhay Mishra told reporters.

He said police will file an FIR against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajman’s family.