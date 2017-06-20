Three brothers thrown out of train for resisting loot bid in Bihar, one dies

One person was killed and his two brothers were severely injured when they were thrown out of a running train for resisting robbery in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, 371 kms east of Patna, late on Monday night.

Railway sources said the victims, who hailed from Assam, were travelling in the general compartment of Howrah-Guwahati Kamrup Express. Locals found three persons lying in pools of blood near the railway tracks, 5 kms from Aluabari station, within the limits Government Railway Police (GRP), Kishanganj, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

One of them, identified as Panchu Satnami had died on the spot. The injured, Anil Satnami and Bonu Satnami, were taken to Siliguri, 82 kms from the site of the incident, by Brahmputra Mail and admitted to the North Bengal Medical College Hospital there, said Ravindra Kumar Tiwari, additional divisional railway manager, Katihar.

“We do not know the reason behind the incident,” Tiwari said, adding that the Kishanganj GRP were investigating the matter.

Railway sources quoted Anil Satnami as saying that they were robbed of their belongings and beaten up severely before being thrown out of the train.

Senior commandant of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Katihar, told HT that the other injured, Bonu Satnami, was unconscious and battling for his life.

The police could not get much information from Anil as he was not in a position to speak. He, however, told the police that they were travelling from Howrah to Guwahati and some unidentified persons threw them out of the train when they resisted their loot attempt between Rangapani and Aluabari.

Katihar rail SP Umashankar Prasad said prima facie it appeared that the three brothers were travelling on the footboard in an overcrowded bogie. As the train was approaching Rangapani station, they fell down, Prasad said, adding that they sustained injuries in head and other parts of the body.

On the other hand, railway sources said that the three travelling in the general compartment allegedly had an altercation with a group of ‘sadhus’.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered with the Kishanganj GRP in connection with the incident. A team of officers had been sent to Siliguri to record the statement of the injured, Prasad said, adding that further investigation was on..