Twenty three-year-old Sunil Rai was the youngest among the three youths who died when police allegedly opened fire on stone pelting Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters in Darjeeling on Saturday. And, like Mahesh Gurung (25) and Bimal Shashanker (28), Sunil, too, was the breadwinner in his family.

Sunil used to live in village No 8 in Kaijalay bustee near Bijanbari, about 35 km from Darjeeling. A driver by profession, Sunil married two years ago and left behind a 10-month-old son, his wife and ailing parents. Since one of his elder brothers is unemployed, Sunil virtually became the guardian of his two nephews as well. Aita Singh Thani, Sunil’s uncle said he was present when during the post mortem.

“Sunil was shot twice in the head,” Singh told Hindustan Times.

Mahesh Gurung (25), who died while he was being taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on Saturday hailed from Relling bustee in Bijanbari, about 35 km from Darjeeling.

“He used to work in Jaipur and came home about a month ago. He is survived by his parents, brother and sister. He was the only earning member of the family,” said Raju Gurung, the victim’s uncle. A bachelor, Mahesh was reportedly shot in the arm, local people claimed. His body was supposed to be brought to Darjeeling on Sunday evening and GJM supporters were planning to take out a procession.

A farmer, 28-year-old Bimal Shashanker, was shot while he and other GJM members were moving towards Singamari. He used to live in Kajmer bustee in Goke, about 20 km from Darjeeling.

“He was by my side when we were moving towards Singamari. The police started lobbing tear gas shells without any provocation. The agitators responded with stones. Suddenly, Bimal fell down. He was shot,” said Raja Lohagan, Bimal’s cousin. The family’s winner, Bimal is survived by his 8-year-old son, wife and ailing parents.