Three get death penalty for gangrape, murder of 9-year-old in Narnaul

A fast-track court in Narnaul gave three men the death penalty and acquitted one in the brutal gangrape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in 2014.

The court of RK Dogra announced death penalty for Ateli residents Deepak, Arun and Rajesh, while acquitted railway engineer Sanjay.

The case dates back to October 31, 2014, when the nine-year-old girl had gone out to dump a rat from her house in the open, and never returned.

Her mother informed the police, which then launched a search operation.

On the morning of November 1, the police found her body in the bushes.

The postmortem confirmed she was gangraped before being murdered.

Tension gripped Ateli, as hundreds of residents came out on roads, demanding arrest of the accused and accusing the police of inaction.

Few days later, the police rounded up four men in the case and booked them under charges of murder, kidnap and gangrape.

A fast-track court was set up that held three out of four men guilty of the charges after hearing 35 witnesses.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

This is for the second time in the last one year that a court in Haryana has pronounced the death penalty in a gangrape case.

Earlier in December 2015, a Rohtak court had announced death penalty for seven convicts, accused of gangraping and killing a mentally-challenged woman from Nepal in the district.

The doctor who had conducted the postmortem on the Nepali woman had gone on to call the case the most “brutal case” she had seen in her 30-year-long medical career.