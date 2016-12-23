Three govt offices burnt down in Manipur as protests continue

Three government offices, including that of the office of the recently created Kamjong district, were burnt down by unidentified persons in Manipur, which is witnessing an economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council.

“Around five to six unidentified persons came around 3 am and torched the office of sub-divisional office (SDO),” newly appointed deputy commissioner Armstrong Pame of Kamjong district.

He said the office of the DC Kamjong was temporarily set up within the SDO office, as the newly built office of DC Kamjong was yet to be inaugurated.

In another incident, two rooms of mini Secretariat were also set on fire by unidentified persons in Ukhrul district in the wee hours today, a police officer said.

Read | Naga Students Federation imposes ‘total blockade’ of Manipur-bound vehicles

The current unrest began with the recent creation of seven new districts in the state, which the United Naga Council (UNC) claims will bifurcate ancestral lands of Nagas in the state.

The creation of the Kamjong district, which was carved out from the Ukhrul district, has been strongly protested by various Manipur-based Naga civil bodies including the Tangkhul Naga Long and UNC amongst others.

The UNC also imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the National Highways of Manipur since November 1 in protest, hampering supply of essential items, and leading to violent protests.

Also read | Blockades are nothing new to Manipur, but this time it’s different